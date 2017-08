Painting hair and skin are one my biggest fears as an artist. Even after all these years I find myself working carefully, especially when it comes to watercolours. To all my lovely blondes out there, please don’t take this the wrong way but, dear god…it’s one of the hardest things to replicate in this medium; even if it is one my favourite hair colours. 😀

