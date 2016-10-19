Silver and Berries

One of my greatest inspirations are the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and the world and characters of Middle Earth he created. I have to admit I didn’t really know much about the books before watching Peter Jackson’s adaption of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but I was hooked instantly.

With the release of the Hobbit films, there were no more words for my love of elves; pointy ears, beautiful architecture, trees and waterfalls, flowing robes and everything else. I’ve seen many portrayals of elves from Tolkien’s works, every artist has their own take, as did Peter Jackson. For the elven-king Thranduil, I found myself combing all the different inspirations from both text and visuals I ever saw.

king-of-the-mirkwood_2015
King of the Mirkwood, colour-pencils & micron, 13×16″, 2015

This is still one of my favourite pieces, so it was only fitting that I decided to frame it in something equally regal and elegant as the subject. I do my own framing including matting and adding all other archival elements to the finished piece.

king-of-the-mirkwood_framed_front_shaimaislamking-of-the-mirkwood_framed_close_shaimaislam

Some works in progress shots for this drawing.

 

One thought on “Silver and Berries

